Applications are invited for recruitment of 78 vacant positions or jobs in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 78 vacant Group B and Group C jobs on direct recruitment basis. Manipur University was established as a State University on June 5, 1980, under the Manipur University Act 1980. It became a Central University on October 13, 2005, through the Manipur University Act 2005, passed by the Parliament. The University has nine Schools of Studies, forty-seven departments, and seven Centres of Studies attached to various Schools of Studies. The total student strength is 7,396. Currently, the University has 119 affiliated colleges, including three medical colleges of regional and national significance. The Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT), under the School of Engineering, is a constituent college of the University. Manipur University is assessed and accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a ‘B+’ grade (2023). The University plays a significant role in the higher education landscape of the state, contributing to intellectual, academic, social, economic, and cultural development. It serves as a catalyst for advancing knowledge in various disciplines by promoting innovation, research, and training. Located in Canchipur, Imphal, a historic site in the state, the University’s campus spans 287.53 acres. With its historical and cultural significance and scenic beauty, it provides a serene environment for study and research.

Name of posts :

Section Officer

Stenographer

Senior Assistant

Technical Assistant

Assistant

Junior Stenographer

Junior Assistant

Driver

Cook

Library Attendant

Laboratory Attendant

Peon/Multi-Tasking Staff (Janitor, Chowkidar, Ward Boy/Mess Helper, Gardener, Conductor cum

Cleaner, Sweeper)

No. of posts :

Section Officer : 3

Stenographer : 2

Senior Assistant : 2

Technical Assistant : 8

Assistant : 4

Junior Stenographer : 4

Junior Assistant : 10

Driver : 3

Cook : 3

Library Attendant : 1

Laboratory Attendant : 3

Peon/Multi-Tasking Staff (Janitor, Chowkidar, Ward Boy/Mess Helper, Gardener, Conductor cum

Cleaner, Sweeper) : 35

Eligibility Criteria : As per Manipur University norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.manipuruniv.ac.in/

Start Date of Online Application : 15th May 2025, 5 PM onwards

Last date of Online Application : 13th June 2025 up to 5 PM

Applicants may send the downloaded hard copy of the application along with the required documents and proof of fee to: The Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal -795003.

The ‘Name of the Post Applying For’ must be clearly mentioned on the envelope containing the application.

Those in service should apply through proper channel.

Application fee of Rs. 500/- for UR & OBC candidates and Rs. 300/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates have to be paid online.

Last date for receipt of hard copy of print out applications along with documents is 30th June 2025 up to 3 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here