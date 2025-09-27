Applications are invited for recruitment of 36 vacant positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2025.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 14

Discipline wise vacancies :

Ancient History & Archaeology : 1 Biochemistry : 1 Commerce : 1 Computer Science : 1 Forestry & Environmental Science : 1 Geography : 1 Hindi : 1 History : 1 Management (MIMS) : 1 National Security Studies : 1 Philosophy : 1 Psychology : 1 Yoga : 1 Zoology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A. (i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2.

(ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/ Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applieddisciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/ industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 18

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 1 Chemistry : 2 Forestry & Environmental Science : 1 Fine Arts : 1 Foreign Languages : 2 History : 3 Manipuri : 2 Management (MIMS) : 1 Mass Communication : 1 National Security Studies : 1 Yoga : 1 Zoology : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.

(ii) A Master‘s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

(iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of Seventy five (75) as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Ancient History & Archaeology : 1 Anthropology : 1 Geography : 1 Psychology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A. (i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the

grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

(ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may apply online through the official website www.manipuruniv.ac.in and submit the downloaded hard copy of the application form along with required documents and proof of fee payment to: The Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal-795003.

Applicants must mention the ‘Name of the Post Applied for’ on the envelope containing the application. Those in the service should apply through proper channel.

Applicants may pay application fee of Rs.1000/- for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs.400/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates through ONLINE portal- CU Chayan

Starting date and time to apply online : 01-10-2025 & 3:00 pm onwards

Closing date and time to apply online : 25-10-2025 & 11:59 pm

Closing date & time for receipt of hard copy of application along with the required documents

: 31-10-2025 & 5:00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here