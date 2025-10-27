Manipur Jobs 2025 IBSD Imphal Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in IBSD Imphal Manipur in 2025.

Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (IBSD) Imphal Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Personnel under the project entitled “Surveillance of Foodborne Disease pathogens in North East India: Phase-II” funded by ICMR, Govt. of India.”

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Microbiology/ Medical Microbiology.

Desirable : Having work experience in relevant field with 03 years research experience in the field of microbial isolation and molecular technique.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 28,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Microbiology/ Medical Microbiology.

Desirable : Having work experience in relevant field with 03 years research experience in the field of microbial isolation and molecular technique.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 28,000/- + 10% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Microbiology/ Medical Microbiology.

Desirable : Having work experience in relevant field with 01 year research experience in the field of Microbiology

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/- + 9% HRA per month

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may send their filled up application along with the relevant documents to Senior Administrative Officer, BRIC-Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (BRICIBSD), Takyelpat, Imphal.

Last date of submission of application forms (Hard copy – at the above given address OR Soft copy- to the below given email id) is 10th November, 2025.

Applicant may also submit through the provided email address [email protected] on or before the last date of submission of application

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here