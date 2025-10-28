Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or jobs in NIT Manipur in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor(s), Associate Professor(s) and also Assistant Professor(s) in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 3

Disciplines : Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification, Experience, Credit points, eligibility and also other conditions of recruitment are given as recruitment rules for faculty of NITs issued by GoI, MoE from time to time (Available on website http://www.nitmanipur.ac.in)

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 14

Disciplines : Computer Science & Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics, Humanities & Social Sciences

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification, Experience, Credit points, eligibility and also other conditions of recruitment are given as recruitment rules for faculty of NITs issued by GoI, MoE from time to time (Available on website http://www.nitmanipur.ac.in)

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Level 12)

No. of posts : 2

Disciplines : Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification, Experience, Credit points, eligibility and also other conditions of recruitment are given as recruitment rules for faculty of NITs issued by GoI, MoE from time to time (Available on website http://www.nitmanipur.ac.in)

How to apply :

Applicants must apply altogether through the online recruitment portal of the institute’s

website: www.nitmanipur.ac.in.

Application Fees :

Non-Refundable application fee of Rs. 2500/- (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred only) shall also be paid online. The SC/ST/Women category shall also pay Rs. 1000 (Rupees One thousand only) non-refundable online. No fee is required from PWD category applicant. Indian Nationals applying from abroad (for all categories) & OCI Card-holders should altogether pay a nonrefundable application fee of Rs. 5000/- per application.

The admissible Application Fee must also be remitted online in the following account details and

the payment receipt must be sent along with the Application Form. Application Form without

Payment Receipt will summarily be rejected altogether.

Account details:

Name of Bank: Bank of Baroda, Accounts Holder’s Name: Director NIT Manipur IRG, Account No. 60330100000143, IFSC code: BARB0NITMAN (The Fifth character is zero), MICR Code: 795012007

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here