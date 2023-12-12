Applications are invited for recruitment of 50 vacant positions or jobs in JNU.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of posts :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

No. of posts :

Professor : 22

Associate Professor : 30

Assistant Professor : 7

Scale of Pay :

Professor : Academic Pay Level-14, Rs.1,44,200/-2,18,200/

Associate Professor : Academic Pay Level-13A, Rs. 1,31,400/-2,17,100/

Assistant Professor : Academic Pay Level – 10, Rs. 57,700/-1,82,400/-

Qualification & Experience :

Professor :

(A) (i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2, of UGC Regulations, 2018.

(ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/ National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

(B) An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by

documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

Associate Professor :

(i) A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.

(ii) A Master‘s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

(iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and / or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of Seventy five (75) as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2, of UGC Regulations, 2018.

Assistant Professor :

(i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

(ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time , as the case may, be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World

Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

How to apply :

Candidates are are required to apply online in the online link available on the University website http://jnu.ac.in/career

The last date for submission of online applications completed in all respects, shall be 29th December, 2023 upto 5:30 PM.

Application Fees :

(i) There is an application fee of Rs. 2000/- (Non-Refundable) from candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS Category.

(ii) There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and Women candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here