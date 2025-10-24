Applications are invited for recruitment of 55 vacant positions or career in ISRO SAC in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organization – Space Applications Centre (ISRO SAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technicians and Pharmacists in 2025.

Name of post : Technician ‘A’

No. of posts : 54

Discipline wise vacancies :

Fitter : 4

Machinist : 3

Electronics Mechanic : 15

Lab Assistant Chemical Plant : 2

IT/ ICTSM/ITESM : 15

Electrician : 8

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : 7

Eligibility Criteria : Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Std. Pass) + ITI/NTC/NAC in relevant trade

Name of post : Pharmacist ‘A’

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Diploma in Pharmacy with first class

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the websites

https://www.sac.gov.in or https://careers.sac.gov.in up to 13-Nov-2025 (05:00 PM)

Application Fees :

Initially all applicants have to uniformly pay Rs. 500/- as application-fee.

Grant of refund is considerable only to such candidates who appear in the written test (applicable to all the post codes), as under: –

1. Refund in full for candidates who are exempted from payment of Application Fee (women, SC/ST/PwBD/ExServicemen).

2. After deducting the Application Fee, Rs. 400 is refundable.

3. Candidates shall enter their Bank Account details correctly for receipt of refund. Please note that refund will not be considered if a candidate fails to appear for the Written Test.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here