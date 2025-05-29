Applications are invited for recruitment of 320 vacant positions or jobs in ISRO in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in 2025 at constituent ISRO Centres (Group ‘A’ Gazetted posts) and in an Autonomous Body under DOS (Group ‘A’ Non-Gazetted posts) in 2025. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the space agency of India. The organisation works in science, engineering and technology to harvest the benefits of outer space for India and the mankind. ISRO is a major constituent of the Department of Space (DOS), Government of India. The department executes the Indian Space Programme primarily through various Centres or units within ISRO. ISRO was previously the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR), set up by the Government of India in 1962, as envisioned by Dr. VikramA Sarabhai. ISRO was formed on August 15, 1969 and superseded INCOSPAR with an expanded role to harness space technology. DOS was set up and ISRO was brought under DOS in 1972. The prime objective of ISRO/DOS is the development and application of space technology for various national needs. To fulfil this objective, ISRO has established major space systemsfor communication, television broadcasting and meteorological services; resources monitoring and management; space-based navigation services. ISRO has developed satellite launch vehicles, PSLV and GSLV, to place the satellites in the required orbits. Alongside its technological advancement, ISRO contributes to science and science education in the country. Various dedicated research centres and autonomous institutions for remote sensing, astronomy and astrophysics, atmospheric sciences and space sciences in general function under the aegis of Department of Space. ISRO’s own Lunar and interplanetary missions along with other scientific projects encourage and promote science education, apart from providing valuable data to the scientific community which in turn enriches science.

Name of post : Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’

No. of posts : 320

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 115

Mechanical : 160

Computer Science : 45

Eligibility Criteria :

BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in relevant branch of Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/

Closing date for on-line registration – 16.06.2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 750/- i.e. refund in full for candidates who gets exemption from payment of Application Fee (women, SC/ST/ PwBD, Ex-Servicemen).

Rs. 500/- i.e. after deducting the Application Fee in respect of all other candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here