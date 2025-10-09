Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in ISRO in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistant and Technician-B in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 2

Mechanical : 2

Electrical : 2

Computer Science / IT : 3

Electronics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : First Class Diploma in any branch of engineering from a recognized State Board

Pay Scale : Level 7, Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400

Name of post : Technician-B

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Turner : 2

Machinist : 1

Electronics Mechanic : 2

Electrician : 2

Plumber : 1

Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : 1

Eligibility Criteria : ITI / NTC / NAC in relevant trade from NCVT.

Pay Scale : Level 3, Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 69,100

How to apply :

The Candidates should register their application on-line at https://www.prl.res.in/OPAR. The link for receipt of online application is active till 31.10.2025 (24.00 Hrs.).

Application Fees :

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for Technical Assistant. Initially, all applicants have to uniformly pay Rs. 750/- as application-fee including candidates belonging to fee-exempted categories (Women/SC/ST/PwBD/ExS). However, Candidates belonging to fee exemption category (Women/SC/ST/PwBD/ExS) will be refunded full application fee, if he/she attends the written test and UR/EWS/OBC candidates will be refunded Rs. 500/-, if he/she attends the written test. The Application fee will not be refunded to all those Candidates, who fails to attend the written test. Candidates require to furnish correct bank account details with IFSC code in order to get refund while filling online application. All fee-exempted categories except women require to upload relevant certificate (SC/ST/PwBD/ExS) to get refund.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here