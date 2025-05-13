Applications are invited for recruitment of 31 vacant positions or career in ISRO NRSC in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organisation- National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO NRSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist / Engineer ‘SC’ in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist / Engineer ‘SC’

No. of posts : 31

Discipline wise vacancies :

Forestry & Ecology : 2

Geoinformatics : 2

Geology : 5

Geophysics : 2

Urban Studies : 6

Water Resources : 4

Geoinformatics : 10

Qualification & Experience :

Forestry & Ecology : M.Sc. in Botany / Forestry or equivalent With B.Sc. in Botany / Forestry / Ecology

Geoinformatics : M.Sc. in Geoinformatics or equivalent With B.Sc. in Physics/ Maths

Geology : M.Sc. in Geology / Applied Geology or equivalent With B.Sc. in Geology / Applied Geology

Geophysics : M.Sc. / M.Sc. Tech in Geophysics or equivalent With B.Sc. in Physics / Maths / Geology

Urban Studies : M.E. / M.Tech in Urban Planning / Regional Planning or equivalent With B.E./ B.Tech in Planning or B.Arch

Water Resources : M.E./ M.Tech in Civil Engineering (with specialization in Water resources/ Hydrology/ Soil & Water Conservation) (Or) Agriculture Engineering (with specialization in Water

resources/ Hydrology/Soil & Water Conservation)/ (Or) Water Resources Engineering (with specialization in Water resources/ Hydrology/Soil & Water Conservation) With B.E./ B.Tech in Civil Engineering / Agriculture Engineering

Geoinformatics : M.E. / M. Tech in Remote Sensing and GIS / Geoinformatics / Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning or equivalent With B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science / Geoinformatics

Pay : Level-10 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC [ Rs. 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500]

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apps.nrsc.gov.in/eRecruitment_NRSC/

Closing Date for On-line Registration : 30.05.2025 (1700 Hrs)

Application Fees :

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for each application. However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs. 750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty only) per application as Processing fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here