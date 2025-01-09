Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IPA in 2025.

Indian Ports Association (IPA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) and Junior Executive (Electrical) in 2025. Indian Ports Association (IPA) was constituted in 1966 under Societies Registration Act, primarily with the idea of fostering growth and development of all Major Ports which are under the supervisory control of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Over the years, IPA has consolidated its activities and grown strength by strength and considered to be a think tank for the Major Ports with the ultimate goal of integrating the maritime sector.

Name of post : Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

A Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.

Experience : Two years executive experience in Mechanical Engineering Discipline in an Industrial/ Commercial/ Govt. Undertaking.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Electrical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1st Class (60% or more) BE/B.Tech (Full Time) from a recognised University or Institute

Selection Procedure :

Candidates must take an online test as outlined in Paragraph VIII of the advertisement. The Management will select candidates based on their overall performance in this Computer Based Test and/or an interview. Before joining, candidates for all positions must submit original documents for verification to the respective Major Ports, as specified in this advertisement. Failure to provide these documents will result in disqualification from the recruitment process. Additionally, if the submitted documents do not meet the required criteria, the candidate’s application will not be considered further. The Indian Ports Association reserves the right to modify the selection procedure if necessary.

How to apply :

Candidates meeting the requisite qualifications should apply online through the Indian Ports

Association website https://www.ipa.nic.in/.

On line Registration & Fee Payment – Start date : 19.01.2025

Online Registration & Fee Payment – Closing date : 10.02.2025

Application Fees :

Candidates must pay Application processing fees online during the designated application period.

Follow the online payment instructions provided on the Application Portal

Unreserved (UR) candidates : Rs. 400

Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) : Rs. 300

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Women candidates : Rs. 200

Ex-Servicemen and PwBD : No fee

Fees once paid are non-refundable and non-transferable to other examinations or selections.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here