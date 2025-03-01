Applications are invited for recruitment of 97 vacant positions or career in IOCL in 2025.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Quality Control Officers (Grade A0) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Quality Control Officers (Grade A0)

No. of posts : 97

Qualification

i) The candidate should get Master’s Degree in Chemistry/equivalent disciplines from recognized Indian Universities/Institutes through regular full-time mode.

ii) Equivalent disciplines in M.Sc. in Chemistry shall include Inorganic/Organic/ Analytical/ Physical/Applied Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry. Any other branch of Chemistry e.g. Biochemistry, Pharmacy, Toxicology, Geochemistry, Pharmacology, Food Technology etc. is inconsiderable towards eligibility.

iii) Candidates belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories must get minimum

60% marks in qualifying degree examination

Experience

i) Minimum 02 Years of Cumulative Experience in following:

Experience in Testing/R&D/Quality Control in Petroleum /Petro-chemical/Polymer/Fertilizer

Unit Laboratories

AND/ OR

Experience in an NABL accredited laboratory. The experience is considerable valid only if

the lab has accreditation in the Field of “TESTING” with Discipline as “CHEMICAL”. The lab should

have scope under Group: Lubricants/Petroleum and Products. (Disciplines like Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Biological, Radiological, NDT etc. shall not be considered)

ii) Experience gained after date of declaration of result of qualifying degree will only be considered

towards counting experience. Any experience gathered after B.Sc. or as a short-term trainee

(summer/ winter project etc. during M.Sc.) is not considerable towards relevant experience.

iii) Teaching & Research experience in an academic institute is not considerable as relevant

experience.

Age Limit : Maximum 30 Years as on 28-02-2025 for General and also Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://iocl.com/ up to to 21-03-2025 (23:55 Hrs)

Application Fees :

General, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates must pay Rs.600/- (Rupees Six Hundred only) as application fee (non-refundable) through online payment gateway only. The bank charges, as applicable, have to be borne by the candidate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here