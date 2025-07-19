Applications are invited for recruitment of 1500 vacant positions or career in Indian Bank in 2025.

Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Apprentices in 2025. Indian Bank was incorporated on March 5, 1907 with an Authorized Capital of Rs 20 lakhs and commenced its business on August 15, 1907. In the year 1907, the Indian Bank Ltd. had the tree ‘Banyan’ as a part of its emblem denoting an all-around progress, growth (far and wide) and an ever-increasing prosperity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 1500

Qualification : Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates should have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Meghalaya’s natural swimming pool to visit with your family in summer vacation

Stipend :

Metro / Urban Branches : Rs. 15000/- per month

Rural / Semi Urban Branches : Rs. 12000/- per month

Age : Minimum 20 years and Maximum 28 years as on cut-off date. However, relaxation in upper age limit for categories like SC/ST/OBC/PWBD etc. as per Govt. of India guidelines is applicable.

How to apply :

Candidates to visit the Bank’s website www.indianbank.in and click on the careers page and / or

https://www.nats.education.gov.in and then click on Engagement of Apprentices in Indian Bank – 2025

Last date for submission of online applications is 7th August 2025

Application Fees :

General/OBC/EWS candidates : Rs. 800/- plus GST

SC/ST/PwBD candidates : Rs. 175/- plus GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here