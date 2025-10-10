Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in IISWBM in 2025.

Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor,

Assistant Professor and Professor of Practice, Finance Officer and Senior Placement Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Professor/ Associate Professor / Assistant Professor

Disciplines : Finance, Accounting, Business Analytics, Production & Operations, Human Resource

Management, Logistics & Supply Chain, Health Care & Hospital Management, Energy Management, Social Welfare.

Essential Qualification: A good academic record with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant disciplines. The candidate must have first class or equivalent in the preceding degree in appropriate branch and evidence of the ability to pursue independent research.

Experiences: As per AICTE rule for each stage of faculty position.

Scale of Pay: As per AICTE rule for each stage in addition to allowances admissible as per Institute’s rules

Name of post : Finance Officer

Essential Qualification: Uniformly good academic record with a Master’s degree in Commerce / Finance with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade in the point scale wherever a grading system is followed.

Experiences: At least 8 years extensive working experience, out of which 5 years in a senior administrative finance role, having Supervision, Control, Planning and Management of Accounts and Audit, preparation of Budget in Govt., Quasi Govt. or University / Institute or reputed commercial establishment and computer application proficiency.

Desirable Qualification: Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant or Business Management Degree in Finance.

Scale of Pay: INR 1,31,400-2,17,100/- in addition to allowances admissible as per Institute’s rules.

Name of post : Senior Placement Officer

Essential Qualification: Uniformly good academic record with a Master’s degree with

minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade in the point scale wherever a grading system is

followed.

Experiences: At least 8 years extensive working experience in the relevant field preferably in AICTE/ UGC approved Educational Institute/Corporate Sector as Training and Placement Officer.

Desirable Qualification:

1. Ability to facilitate and promote industry/institute interface; Having excellent network in

Corporate Houses;

2. Good network with HR professionals in the industry at top-level who take decisions in the area of talent and acquisition and campus placement;

3. Ability to contact the organisations and exploring the opportunities for placement and

internship tie-ups;

4. Ability to groom students with soft skill and career counselling;

5. Readiness to travel for placement related activities;

6. Expertise in Industry collaboration & networking and career building;

7. Strong verbal and written communication skills in English; strong interpersonal skills and should have patience & perseverance.

Scale of Pay: INR 1,31,400-2,17,100/- in addition to allowances admissible as per Institute’s

rules.

How to apply :

Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience may submit their Application (Five copies) on the prescribed form downloaded from Institute’s official website to The Director, Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business management (IISWBM) Management House, College Square West, Kolkata 700073 AND Email to: [email protected]

The candidates applying from Government organizations and Public Sector undertaking should have their application duly forwarded by their present employer.

The envelope containing application should bear the Advertisement No. and the name of the position. The applicant must state on the top of the first page of the applicant’s Email address and Mobile number to enable the Institute to contact them at short notice.

The Self-Attested photocopies of the following documents should be enclosed with filled in

Application

Birth certificate or AADHAR card or Class X Admit card or Passport (for proof of Date of Birth) All educational mark-sheet and certificates Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable Physically Handicapped certificate, if applicable Copies of Five Best Research paper of your choice, if applicable

Last date for receipt of Applications is on or before October 30, 2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3