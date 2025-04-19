Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in IIM Bodh Gaya in 2025.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Faculty and Non Faculty jobs in 2025. The Indian Institutes of Management have been the archetype of management schooling in India since their foundation after our independence in 1947. IIMs are perceived as the most prestigious and elite B-schools in India which lay emphasis on practical experience and critical thinking instead of rote learning and conventional academic schedule. Building on the grand heritage of the IIM brand, IIM Bodh Gaya fosters a culture and curriculum whose sole purpose is to create socially responsible managers and emotionally mature leaders. A dynamic curriculum in consonance with academics and industry experts provides the students with the opportunities to master new skills and explore diverse perspectives. Apart from the conventional classroom setup, IIM Bodh Gaya lays emphasis on practical learning as students partake in case studies, sessions with industry experts, live projects, etc. The institute’s thrust on meaningful research is evident through the credentials and accomplishments of its faculty that has publications in ABDC and Scopus listed journals of repute. In a short span of time, IIM Bodh Gaya has strengthened its position in the corporate world, with its students contributing in illustrious business organizations of the country.

Name of post : Professors / Associate Professors /Assistant Professors

Areas : Economics, Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Marketing Management, Finance & Accounting

Organizational Behaviour & Human Resource Management, Information Technology Systems &

Analytics, Humanities & Liberal Arts, Operations Management & Quantitative Techniques, Business Communication Business Law

Eligibility Criteria : As per IIM Bodh Gaya norms

Name of post : Non-Faculty

Designations :

Estate cum Project Officer

System Manager

Corporate Relations Manager

Administrative Officer (Public Relation)

Internal Audit Officer

AAO (Hindi Language & Administration)

AAO (Placement)

Web Designer

IT & Computer Assistant (Admissions)

Office Assistant

Nursing Staff (Female)

Junior Horticulturist

Legal Officer

Management Trainee

Management Trainee cum Counsellor – Clinical/ Counselling Psychology

Management Trainee – IT

Library Trainee

Accounts Trainee

Graduate Trainee

Eligibility Criteria : As per IIM Bodh Gaya norms

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iimbg.ac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 7th May 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2