Applications are invited for recruitment of 49 vacant positions or career in IHMCL in 2025.

Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineer in Intelligence Transport Systems (ITS) in 2025. Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) is a company jointly under the management of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along with its Concessionaires and Financial Institutions, incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. The company came into being to implement and also manage an efficient Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system across the national highways and to deploy Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) to enhance the management of highways and improve traffic conditions. Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) is a non-government company.

Name of post : Engineer (ITS)

No. of posts : 49

Essential Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree of Engineering in Information Technology / Computer Science / Electronics and Communications / Electrical /Instrumentation / Data Science and Artificial Intelligence or combination of any of the above engineering branches altogether from a recognized University / Institute.

Candidates must also pass Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score for the year 2025 in Computer Science and Information Technology (CS)/Electronics and Communications Engineering (EC)/ Electrical Engineering (EE)/ Instrumentation Engineering (IN)/ Data Science and Artificial

Intelligence (DA) disciplines.

Selection Procedure :

A. Selection criteria shall be:

(i) For Engineer (ITS): On the basis of merit of the Valid GATE Score of the year 2025. However, IHMCL reserves the right to invite candidate for interview, as per cut off for respective category subsequently as per IHMCL. In the event of number of applications being large, IHMCL will also adopt short listing criteria to restrict the number of candidates for interaction/ interview, to a reasonable number by any method to be decided by the Selection Committee.

B. For Final Merit List, if there are two or more candidates in same category having equal scores/ marks, the person older in age will altogether get a position higher in the merit list.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://ihmcl.co.in/

Applicants must submit the online application form by 02.06.2025 (06:00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here