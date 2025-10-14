Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant administrative and accounts posts or jobs in ICMR in 2025.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Administrative Officer and Accounts Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 10

Educational qualification & experience :

I. Minimum three year bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university / Institute.

II. Three years working experience in administration in Central / State Govt./ Autonomous Organisation/ PSU as section Officer or equivalent.

Desirable:

i. MBA degree or equivalent or PG Diploma from recognized University / Institution in HR.

ii. Knowledge of Computer Application especially for HR activities

Pay Scale : Level -10 (Rs.56,100 –1,77,500) (7th CPC scale)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 5

Educational qualification:

I. Minimum three year bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university / Institution.

II. Three years working experience in Finance & Accounts in Central / State Govt./ Autonomous

Organisation/ PSU as section Officer or equivalent.

Desirable:

i. CA (Inter)/ICWAI (Inter)/ MBA (Finance)/ M.Com.

ii. Training in Cash & Accounts from ISTM or other recognized Institute.

iii. Knowledge of Computer Applications especially on Accounts related software.

Pay Scale : Level -10 (Rs.56,100 –1,77,500) (7th CPC scale)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online by clicking on Recruitment Tab on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Last date for submission of applications is 31st October,2025 upto 5:00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here