Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IBPS in 2025.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Division Head (Technology Support Services) on fixed term contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Division Head (Technology Support Services)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology /

Computer Applications and/ or equivalent. (From a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies)

Experience :

The incumbent should be an officer who is in service or who have retired on attaining superannuation / voluntary retired, retired under SBP VRS, released under Exit Option scheme or left the service otherwise before superannuation, of the Scheduled Commercial Bank or the Central/ State Government or a Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous/ regulatory body, with minimum

ten (10) years post qualification work experience in the IT Dept. of which at least two (02) years as

DGM-IT OR GM-IT in the Scheduled Commercial Bank OR equivalent position in Central Government / State Government / Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous body/ regulatory body.

The candidate should produce a certificate of having the requisite post qualification work experience from the organisation

Job Roles :

He /She will be head of the Technology Support Services Division of the Institute. He / She will be responsible for a comprehensive ICT (Information and Communication Technology) related activities and Data including result processing, Process automation, Data Centre/ Disaster Recovery centre management, IT initiatives and support for on-line application processing, conduct of on-line examinations, monitoring the systems and procedures associated with conduct of high volume selection tests, IT Assets procurements, enterprise wise automation etc. and any matter related to the above broad functions. The incumbent shall have exposure in selection/ appointment of Service Providers through RFP Processes for conducting technology driven tests and AMC related matters. Have knowledge about use of latest technological gadgets, operational platforms, programmes and cyber security/ IT security norms. He / She should also be in position to lead the IT team of IBPS in digitisation and innovation. He shall also attend to any other work assigned by the Institute

Age Limit : Minimum: 50 years, Maximum: 61 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier

than 02.01.1964 and not later than 01.01.1975 (both dates inclusive)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibphsdhjan25/ from 22.01.2025 to 05.02.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here