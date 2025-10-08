Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career in Engineering Projects India in 2025.

Engineering Projects India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager (Grade-II) in 2025.

Name of post : Manager (Grade-II)

No. of posts : 18

Discipline wise vacancies :

IT : 3

ICT-Support services : 15

Qualification :

IT : B.E. (Comp./IT)/MCA or other equivalent (min 55% marks)

ICT-Support Services : B.E. /B.Tech or equivalent qualification in Electronics & Telecommunication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or other equivalent(min 55% marks)

Experience : Minimum 04 yrs Post qualification executive experience with min. 02 years in next below grade in an organization of repute. In case of other than Govt. organization the gross drawn

remuneration should not be less than Rs.4,80,000/- per annum in his/her last/current Organization

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Eligible and interested applicants are required to apply only in Hard Copy which can be downloaded from EPI’s Website www.epi.gov.in (HRD-Current opening) and sent to AGM (HR), Engineering Projects (India) Ltd., Core-3, SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003 by Courier/Post along with the self attested photocopies of the following documents-

a. Matriculation Certificate/Birth Certificate.

b. Marksheet of required qualification.

c. Certificate of required Qualification (Degree etc.)

d. Last 03 months Pay Slips.

e. Relieving Order/ Experience Certificate issued by previous employer.

f. Documentary proof, in case of applicants from Private Organization the required Gross Drawn

remuneration must be for one year.

The application submission is open till 05.30 PM on 29.10.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here