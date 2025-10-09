Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in ECIL in 2025.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Engineer, Technical Officer, Assistant Project Engineer, Junior Artisan and Senior Artisan in 2025.

Name of post : Project Engineer

Qualification : BE / BTech with atleast 60% (aggregate) and 3 years of experience

Name of post : Technical Officer

Qualification : BE / BTech with atleast 60% (aggregate) and 1 year of experience

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

Qualification : Diploma with atleast 60% (aggregate) and 1 year of experience

Name of post : Senior Artisan

Qualification : ITI passed out and 2 years of experience

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

Qualification : ITI passed out and 1 year of experience

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts from 16th October 2025 to 18th October 2025 across various locations in India (please refer to the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may download the Application Form from the website (www.ecil.co.in) and should report at the venue with duly filled in application form & resume along with the following original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies:

a. 10th Class certificate or School leaving certificate as Date of birth proof;

b. Documents in support of Qualification (Certificate & Marks sheet);

c. CGPA to percentage conversion certificate from institution/university, if any;

d. Experience certificates from previous employment, clearly mentioning the duration (from & to dates) and post held. If candidate is currently in employment, a copy of Appointment Order & first and recent pay slips are to be produced without fail. Work experience indicated without supporting documents is inconsiderable and is liable for exclusion while calculating the post-qualification tenure;

e. Category certificate (EWS/OBC/SC/ST), if applying against such reserved posts; In case of OBC, (not older than a year from date of selection) with mandate mention of ‘Non-Creamy Layer’ clause.

f. Identity proof (Govt. issued only; Aadhar, Passport etc.);

g. A valid certificate with respect to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD); Discharge certificate in case of Ex-servicemen; Relevant certificate, if claiming age relaxation as candidate from J&K; if any.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here