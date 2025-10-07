Applications are invited for recruitment of 56 vacant positions or career in Delhi University in 2025.

Delhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor and also Associate Professor in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 21

Discipline wise vacancies :

Management Studies : 12

Physics & Astrophysics : 7

Social Work : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

For the disciplines of Social Work, Physics & Astrophysics

Eligibility (A or B):

A. (i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and

also published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work

with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals. A

total research score of 120 altogether as per the criteria.

(ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/

Associate Professor/ Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the

University/National level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral

candidate.

OR

B. An outstanding professional having a Ph.D. Degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines from any academic institutions (not included in A above) / industry, who has made significant

contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by

documentary evidence provided she/he has ten years’ experience

For the discipline of Management Studies,

1) Consistently good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale

wherever grading system is followed) in Master’s Degree in Business Management / Administration/ in a relevant discipline or consistently good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in two year full time PGDM declared equivalent by AIU / recognized by the AICTE / UGC;

OR

First Class graduate and professionally qualified Chartered Accountant/Cost and works

Accountant / Company Secretary of the concerned statutory body.

2) Ph. D. or Fellow of Indian Institute of Management or of an Institute recognized by AICTE and

declared equivalent by the AIU.

3) A minimum of ten years’ experience of teaching / industry / research / professional. Out of which five years must be at the level of Reader or equivalent excluding the period spent for obtaining the

research degree.

OR

4) In the event the candidate is from industry and the profession, the following shall constitute as

essential:

(a) Consistently good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point

scale wherever grading system is followed) in Master’s Degree in Business Management

/Administration/in a relevant management related discipline or consistently good academic record

with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is

followed) in two years full time PGDM declared equivalent by AIU/recognized by the AICTE /

UGC.

OR

First Class graduate and professionally qualified Charted Accountant/Cost and works Accountant

/ Company Secretary of the concerned statutory body.

(b) The candidate should have professional work experience which is significant and can be

recognized at national/International level as equivalent to Ph.D. and also twelve years’ managerial

experience in industry/profession of which at least eight years should be at least at a level

comparable to that of Reader/Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 35

Discipline wise vacancies :

Management Studies : 23

Physics & Astrophysics : 8

Social Work : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

For the disciplines of Physics & Astrophysics and Social Work-

i) A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.

ii) A master’s degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or accredited research Institution/Industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals. A total research score of seventy five (75) as per the criteria given in the Screening Guidelines for this post, annexed to this advertisement.

For the discipline of Management Studies,

1) Consistently good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point

scale wherever grading system is followed) in Master’s Degree in Business Management/

Administration / in a relevant management related discipline or first class in two years full

time PGDM declared equivalent by AIU/recognized by the AICTE / UGC;

OR

First Class graduate and professionally qualified Charted Accountant/Cost and Works Accountant/ Company Secretary of the concerned statutory body.

2) Ph.D. or Fellow of Indian Institute of Management or of an Institute recognized by AICTE and declared equivalent by the AIU.

3) A minimum of eight years’ experience of teaching/industry/research/professional at managerial level excluding the period spent for obtaining the research degree.

4) In the event the candidate is from industry and the profession, the following requirements

shall constitute as essential requirements:

(a) Consistently good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a

point scale wherever grading system is followed) in Master’s Degree in Business Management/ Administration/in a relevant management related discipline or first class in two years full time PGDM declared equivalent by AIU/recognized by AICTE/UGC,

OR

First Class graduate and also professionally qualified Charted Accountant/Cost and Works

Accountant/Company Secretary of the concerned statutory body.

(b) A minimum of ten years’ experience altogether of teaching industry/research/profession. Out of which five years must be at the level of Assistant Professor or equivalent excluding the period spent for obtaining research degree. The candidate should have Professional work experience, which is significant and can be recognized at national/international level as equivalent to Ph.D. and ten years managerial experience in industry/profession of which at least five years should be at the level comparable to that of lecturer/assistant professor.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://rec.uod.ac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 21st October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here