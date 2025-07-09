Applications are invited for recruitment of 37 vacant positions or career under Delhi University in 2025.

Delhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor (Guest Basis) (from both academic and language category) (Bilingual- Hindi & English)to facilitate teaching-learning of courses of Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism (FYIPJ) and new programme of Journalism under NEP (1st, 2nd, 3rd,4th Year and MJ 1st Year) for the Academic Session 2025-26

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Guest Basis)

No. of posts : 37

Discipline wise vacancies :

Journalism & Mass Communication : 21

Other subjects including languages (Tamil, Urdu, Bengali, Hindi, Sanskrit, French, Spanish &

Chinese) : 16

Eligibility Criteria :

Journalism & Mass Communication :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade) in Journalism/Mass Communication/ concerned subject from a recognized Indian or foreign university.

2. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution in the World University Ranking with a ranking among top 500 (at any time) by any one of the following:

(i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)

(ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or

(iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Desirable Qualification:

a. Ph.D. in relevant Subject.

b. Minimum three years of teaching/industry experience in the relevant field.

Languages :

1. Master’s Degree in the concerned language with at least 55% marks.

2. NET qualified in the relevant subject.

3. Preference will be given to candidates with teaching experience.

Remuneration: Rs 1500 per lecture or a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines

How to apply :

Applicants may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/duW57XcKRQ6WruRK9 latest by July 20, 2025 till 11:59 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here