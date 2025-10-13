Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or career in CSL in 2025.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Outfit Assistant (Air Conditioner Technician) and Outfit Assistant (Crane Operator).

Name of post : Outfit Assistant (Air Conditioner Technician)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Pass in SSLC and ITI-NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanic.

Experience : Minimum of three years post qualification experience/ training in firms in the air

conditioning field

Name of post : Outfit Assistant (Crane Operator)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Pass in SSLC and ITI-NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Electrician or Electronic Mechanic or Instrument Mechanic

Experience : Minimum of three years post qualification experience / training in operation of cranes

(Electrical).

Remuneration : The Consolidated pay for the candidates meeting the minimum experience requirement (i.e. 3 years) is Rs. 23,300/- per month. They will also be eligible for compensation for extra hours of work up to Rs. 5,830/- per month.

Age Limit : The upper age limit prescribed for the posts shall not exceed 45 years as on 29 October

2025, i.e. applicants should be born on or after 30 October 1980.

Selection Procedure : The method of selection shall include Phase I – Objective type test and Phase II Practical Test

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page -> CSL, Kochi) from 13 October 2025 to 29 October 2025

Application Fees :

Application fee of Rs. 300/- (Non-refundable, plus bank charges extra) should be remitted using the online payment options (Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking) which can be accessed through our online application facility from 13 October 2025 to 29 October 2025. No other mode of payment is acceptable.

Applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) need not pay application fee. They get exemption from payment of application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here