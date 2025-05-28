Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Bharat Petroleum in 2025.

Bharat Petroleum is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Executives, Associate Executives and Secretary in 2025. A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines. Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem?and a roadmap to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

Name of posts :

Junior Executive (Engineering)

Associate Executive (Engineering)

Junior Executive (Accounts)

Associate Executive (Quality Assurance)

Secretary BPCL

Eligibility Criteria :

Junior Executive (Engineering) : Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation / Electronics/ Civil/ Chemical Engineering. Minimum 5 years work experience.

Associate Executive (Engineering) : B. Tech / B.E./ B. Sc (Engg) in Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation / Electronics/ Civil/ Chemical Engineering. Minimum 3 years work experience.

Junior Executive (Accounts) : Inter CA/ Inter CMA + Graduation. Minimum 5 years work experience.

Associate Executive (Quality Assurance) : M. Sc (Chemistry), with specialization in Organic / Physical / Inorganic / Analytical chemistry. Minimum 3 years work experience

Secretary BPCL : Class X, Class XII & Bachelor’s Degree (3- year course). Minimum 5 years work experience.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bpclmay25/

Online applications will be accepted from 28th May to 27th June 2025 23:59 hours and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here