Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bharat Petroleum in 2025.

Bharat Petroleum is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Executives in 2025.

Name of post : Associate Executive (Official Language Implementation)

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree in Hindi (Two year course) with minimum 60% marks

aggregate, relaxed to 50% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories. The candidate should have studied English as a subject in Class XII with minimum 60% marks, relaxed to 50% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories. Allied disciplines/streams, if any, can be considered only if an equivalence certificate for the aforementioned stream(s) from the University is produced during registration. Specialization in the aforementioned streams should be clearly mentioned in the degree certificate/document issued by the University.

Essential Experience : Minimum 3 years of post-qualification work experience in translation work

from English to Hindi and vice-versa. Relevant Pre-qualification work experience, if any, shall also be considered for the purpose of determining eligibility. Candidates should be fully conversant with the implementation of Official Language policy of the Government of India

Name of post : Associate Executive (Brand & PR)

Essential Qualification : PG Degree / Diploma in Mass Communication / Advertising / Brand Management Course (Minimum 1 year course) with minimum 60% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA and above), relaxed to 50% for SC/ST/PwBD categories. Allied disciplines/streams, if any, can be considered only if an equivalence certificate for the aforementioned stream(s) from the University is produced during registration. Specializations in the aforementioned streams and disciplines should be clearly mentioned in the degree certificate/document issued by the University

Essential Experience : Minimum 3 years of post qualification experience as Brand Manager / PR

Manager / Social Media Manager. Relevant Pre-qualification work experience, if any, shall also be considered for the purpose of determining eligibility.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bpcljul25/

Commencement of online application : 23rd July 2025

Last Date of Online application : 09th August 2025

Application Fees :

SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

UR, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates are also required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of Rs. 1180/- + payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of Rs. 1000/- + GST@18% i.e. Rs. 180/- + payment

gateway charges if applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here