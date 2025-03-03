Applications are invited for recruitment of 45 vacant positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trainee Engineer-I and Project Engineer-I in 2025. As free India was born, the Government of India announced a comprehensive industrial policy, empowering itself to set up infrastructure to manufacture a host of critical products. It was from this authority that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was established in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialised electronic needs of the Indian Defence. Today, BEL has grown into a multi-product, multi- technology, multi-unit conglomerate empowering the nation’s armed forces to guard the country’s frontiers with state-of-the-art products and systems in the areas of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Missile Systems, Communication & C4I systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems & Antisubmarine Warfare Systems, Electro Optics, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, and Strategic Components.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer-I

No. of posts : 42

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 23

Mechanical : 19

Qualification : 4 Years B.E./ B.Tech. course with Pass Class from reputed Institute/ University in the following Engineering discipline–

a) Electronics – Electronics/ Electronics& Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Electrical & Electronics

b) Mechanical – Mechanical Engineering

Name of post : Project Engineer-I

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics : 1

Civil : 1

Electrical : 1

Qualification : 4 Years B.E./ B.Tech. course with Pass Class from reputed Institute/ University in the following Engineering discipline–

a) Mechanical – Mechanical Engineering

b) Electrical – Electrical Engineering

c) Civil – Civil Engineering

Experience : 2 years relevant post qualification experience. Only relevant post qualification experience is considerable.

Selection Procedure :

Trainee Engineer : Selection will be through a written test in order of merit

Project Engineer : Selection will be through a written test followed by interview of only those candidates who qualify the written test in the ration of 1:5 in order of merit

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://jobapply.in/BEL2025PANCHKULAPETE

Last Date of Receipt of Application : 12.03.2025

Application Fees :

Project Engineer : Rs. 472/-

Trainee Engineer : Rs. 177/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here