Applications are invited for recruitment of 33 vacant positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineering Assistant Trainee, Technician C and Junior Assistant on permanent basis for its Electronic Warfare Naval Systems SBU (EWNS SBU) and Electronic Warfare Land Systems SBU (ELWS SBU) of Hyderabad Unit on permanent basis in 2025. As free India was born, the Government of India announced a comprehensive industrial policy, empowering itself to set up infrastructure to manufacture a host of critical products. It was from this authority that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was established in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialised electronic needs of the Indian Defence. Today, BEL has grown into a multi-product, multi- technology, multi-unit conglomerate empowering the nation’s armed forces to guard the country’s frontiers with state-of-the-art products and systems in the areas of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Missile Systems, Communication & C4I systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems & Antisubmarine Warfare Systems, Electro Optics, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, and Strategic Components.

Name of post : Engineering Assistant Trainee

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : 3 Years Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering from a Recognized Institution

Name of post : Technician C

No. of posts : 21

Qualification : SSLC + ITI in Electronics Mechanic + One Year Apprenticeship

OR

SSLC+ 3 Years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course in Electronics Mechanic

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B.Com / BBM (Three years course) from a recognized Institution/ University

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://jobapply.in/BEL2025HydEATTechJA

The last date for applying online is 09.04.2025

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to GEN / OBC / EWS category must pay an application fee of Rs. 250/- + 18% GST

SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-servicemen candidates gets exemption from paying application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here