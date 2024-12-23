Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in BEL in 2024.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Advisor KAVACH Systems in 2024. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) a Navaratna Company and a premier Indian Public Limited Company in Professional Electronics with a portfolio of over 350 different products in the areas of Military Radars, Naval Systems, Electro-Optics, Weapon & Fire Control Communication, Homeland Security, Strategic Communication & Unmanned System, Electronic Warfare, Tank Electronics and also Electro Optics.

Name of post : Advisor KAVACH System

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication /

Electronics

Experience :

Has served minimum 3 years as Joint Director/ Tele or ED/ Tele or PED/ Tele at Design cells for Indian railways, Production units & industries, which look after liaison inspection & development work in the area signaling & networking under the ministry of railways of government of India.

OR

Has served minimum 3 years as Joint Director/ Signals or ED/ Signals or PED/ Signals at Design cells for Indian railways, Production units & industries, which look after liaison inspection & development work in the area signaling & networking under the ministry of railways of government of India.

OR

Has served minimum 3 years as Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer (CSTE) altogether in Indian Railways

Job Roles :

Explaining and elaborating KAVACH requirements (SyRS, FRS, etc documents available at RDSO website) to BEL team and BEL development partners with practical examples. Explaining and elaborating BEL team and development partner team regarding various signaling and other technical details especially relevant to KAVACH system. Tie-up/ coordination with RDSO/ IRISET/ any other wing of Indian Railways for technical discussions/ clarifications and site visit during the development phase. Involvement with BEL team/ development partner and close coordination with RDSO teams during the proto/ lab tests, type tests, interoperability test including the successful field trials of KAVACH system developed by BEL. Extending support for guiding BEL team/ development partner team for making necessary documents/ reports/ test reports and also hazard cases as per the requirements of RDSO

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled application with a copy of all relevant documents altogether through Regd. Post/Speed Post/courier to SR.DGM (HR&A, ES), BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED, BALBHADRAPUR, KOTDWARA-246149, UTTARAKHAND

The last date to submit the applications is 06.01.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here