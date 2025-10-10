Applications are invited for recruitment of 50 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda in 2025.
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers in various disciplines in 2025.
Name of post : Manager- Credit Analyst
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance
OR
CA / CMA / CS / CFA
Experience : Minimum 03 Years work experience in Credit in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks / NBFC in India
Name of post : Senior Manager- Credit Analyst
No. of posts : 25
Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance
OR
CA / CMA / CS / CFA
Experience : Minimum 06 Year Experience in Credit in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions in India
Name of post : Chief Manager- Credit Analyst
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance
OR
CA / CMA / CS / CFA
Experience : Minimum 08 Year Experience in Credit in any Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions in India
Name of post : Senior Manager C&IC – Relationship Manager
No. of posts : 16
Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance
OR
CA / CMA / CS / CFA
Experience : Minimum 06 Year Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 2 years exposure in Sales /Relationship Management in Corporate Credit
Name of post : Chief Manager C&IC – Relationship Manager
No. of posts : 16
Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree/Diploma with Specialization in Finance or equivalent to Finance
OR
CA / CMA / CS / CFA
Experience : Minimum 08 Year Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with at least 2 years exposure in Sales /Relationship Management in Corporate Credit
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bankofbaroda.bank.in/
Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 30.10.2025
Application fees:
- Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates
- Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST)+ Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here