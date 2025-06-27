Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Assam Don Bosco University.

Assam Don Bosco University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of full-time Professor / Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor in Physics and also Management. Don Bosco University is a project of the Salesians of Don Bosco (SDB) executed by Don Bosco Society, Azara, Guwahati. Presently, Salesians are working in 132 countries catering to over nine million young people worldwide; Salesians have been recognized by Government of India as the single largest provider of technical education in India, second only to the Government. More than 100 Salesian technical schools and 25 colleges have been established in India. Scores of non-formal training centers, agricultural training centers, relief and rehabilitation centers, literacy centers and shelters for street children in India are managed by the salesians of Don Bosco. The distinctive educational philosophy and method of Don Bosco as expressed by DBU charter are: A preferential option for young people from the lower strata of society, providing them with an education and preparing them for their insertion into the world of work. Close attention to the inter-relationship between culture, religion, science, technology, education, professional ethics and integrity of life. A spirit of family characterized by the presence of teachers and administrators among and for the students. An academic and educative style of relationship founded on reason, religion and kindness. Special attention to the formation of educators, the field of technology and work, and the world of communications. Efforts to promote in society formative programs that impact educative processes as well as strategies and also policies for youth research, teaching, study and cultural services aimed to know better the situation of youth, especially the most disadvantaged, to bring about their positive transformation.

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics: 1

Management: 1 (Specialization is Finance)

Eligibility Criteria : Applicants should have excellent academic and also research record. Eligibility criteria is as per UGC and AICTE norms altogether.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website http://erp.dbuniversity.ac.in/adbu_erp/jobs/

Last date for receipt of online applications is 06-07-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here