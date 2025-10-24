Assam Jobs 2025 LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam in 2025.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications in 2025 from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Research Scientist – I (Non-Medical) for an ICMR-funded project titled “Efficacy of video-conference based cognitive behavioural therapy (v-CBT) in comparison with in-person cognitive behaviour therapy (IP-CBT) for obsessive compulsive disorder: A Randomised Controlled Trial.”

Name of post : Project Research Scientist – I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Phil in Clinical Psychology OR First-class Master’s in Psychology, including integrated degrees in

Clinical/Counselling Psychology with two years of Clinical experience.

AND

Experience in delivering CBT

Desirable Qualification : Fluency in Assamese language. Good communication, administrative skills and ability to work in teams.

Job Roles : Project Research Scientist- I will conduct CBT faceto-face and through Zoom for patients with OCD. This is a full-time work.

Salary : Rs. 56000+HRA as applicable

Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 14.11.2025 from 11.00 a.m. onwards. The venue is in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur-784001, Assam

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must bring all original marksheets of UG, PG and/or M.Phil course completion certificate/document, CV, experience certificate if any, one passport size photograph, along with testimonials of one referee, and also xerox copies with self attested of all the original documents on the day of the interview

