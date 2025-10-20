Assam Jobs 2025 IIIT Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in IIIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant (01) in the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Funded Project (Project Code: HSS/P/RS/1) in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Applicant must fulfill the following criteria set by ICSSR: Post Graduate in the Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks with NET/M.Phil. /Ph.D.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 37,000.00/- (consolidated) per month from ICSSR.

Selection Procedure : Shortlisting will be done based on the candidate’s academic performance and knowledge of the subject, data interpretation, and data analysis.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply by filling up the Application form in the link below, along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials:

Link: https://forms.gle/wxU1zqp9U9zyzVR6A

Last Date of Receiving Online Application: 29/10/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here