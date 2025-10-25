Assam Jobs 2025 Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs or positions in Girijananda Chowdhury University Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Girijananda Chowdhury University Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Extension Education Professionals in 2025.

Name of post : Extension Education Professionals

Eligibility Criteria : As per Girijananda Chowdhury University norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29th October 2025 from 10 AM onwards in Girijananda Chowdhury University Guwahati Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with their resumes, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents.