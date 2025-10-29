Applications are invited for recruitment of over 10,000 vacant govt job in DEE Assam in 2025.

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of 10,673 (Ten Thousand Six Hundred and Seventy Three) Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teacher in 2025.

Name of post : Lower Primary and Upper Primary Teacher

No. of posts : 10673

Eligibility Criteria :

1. The candidate, as on 30th September, 2025, must be working as Contractual and State Pool Teachers under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA).

2. The candidate must complete minimum 3 years of continuous service as on 30th September, 2025 as Contractual and State Pool teachers under SSA.

3. The required academic and professional qualifications for eligibility will be as per NCTE norms as well as existing Govt. rules and conditions.

Pay Scale : Pay Band – 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per “The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019”.

How to apply :

The eligible candidate shall apply online in the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in from 10:00 AM of 08/11/2025 to Midnight of 30/11/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here