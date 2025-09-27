Assam Govt Job 2025 Charaideo Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job under Charaideo Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Charaideo under Charaideo Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon in 2025.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12,000-Rs. 52,000 + GP Rs. 3,900/- (PB-1)

Qualification : Minimum class VIII passed; those who have passed HSSLC (Class XII) or also above

shall be ineligible to apply. Candidates who are found suppressing their highest educational qualification shall be liable altogether for punishment as per law.

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfill the requisite eligibility criteria must altogether submit their applications in the standard form of application published in the Assam Gazette Part-IX and fill all the fields in Block Letters using Black/Blue ball pen only.

Paste one recent passport size colour photograph in the specified box.

Put applicant’s signature in the specified place.

The phone numbers of the candidates should also be written on the top of the Standard Form with red ink together with his/her category (UR/OBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H)).

One self-addressed envelope of 5 cm x 11 cm affixing postal stamp of Rs. 5/- (five) only is also to be enclosed with the application.

All documents furnished with the application must be self-attested altogether by the candidates himself/ herself.

Application shall be written neatly in block letters.

Filled up “Application Form” along with Age certificate, Educational qualification certificate, Caste certificate from competent authority, up to date Employment registration certificate must be dropped in the “Drop Box for Peon” placed at the premise of office of the Undersigned.

Candidates submitting their applications altogether by post/courier addressed to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Charaideo, Sonari, Pin Code-785690, Assam shall be received in the drop box only.

The applications should be addressed to the District & Sessions Judge, Charaideo, Assam, and the name of the post should be clearly mentioned at the top of the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PEON”.

Applications received by post or in the Drop Box must also be received on or before 24.10.2025 in office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here