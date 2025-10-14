Assam Govt Job 2025 Baksa Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job under Baksa Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Baksa under Baksa Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Chowkidar in 2025.

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-52000+GP Rs.3900 (PB-1)

Qualification :

Candidates applying for the post of Chowkidar must have passed Class VIII. Candidates possessing educational qualification above H.S.S.L.C are ineligible to apply.

Age limit : Candidate must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on the date of

publication of the advertisement. The upper age is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

How to apply :

The intending candidates shall submit their application by enclosing all self-attested copies of testimonials in support of their educational qualification, age, other qualifications, experience

etc. The applicants shall mention their mobile numbers in the application form without fail.

Applications should reach the office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Baksa, Mushalpur on or before 31.10.2025.

Candidates shall have to appear before the Selection Board for interview/viva-vice to be notified

in due course.

List of provisionally selected candidates along with dates of interview/viva-voce shall be published in the official website of Baksa District Judiciary (https://baksa.dcourts.gov.in/) in addition to intimating the candidates through call letters. The candidates are requested to refer to website for further details.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here