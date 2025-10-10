Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Skill University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of technical govt job in Assam Skill University in 2025.

Assam Skill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Site Engineer (Civil) on contract basis. The contract will be initially for a period of Eleven Months (11 months) with a provision of further extension of Eleven Months (11 months) up to the end of the project subject to satisfactory performance.

Name of post : Site Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time 3-year Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized institute.

Experience :

Retired personnel from the Works Department, Government of Assam, preferably from the A.P.W.D. (Building), having extensive experience in the execution of civil engineering projects, including construction of roads and multistoried buildings, as well as maintenance of water supply and sewage systems within institutional campuses. The candidate should also have experience in the technical branch of the Division Office or the Office of the Chief Engineer.

The Site Engineer (Civil) must have proficiency in Auto Cad/ MSP and expertise in using Internet based applications, working with advanced word processing/spread sheet including MS

Word, MS Excel, MS Power Point, related applications and software & hardware computer systems in Civil Engineering.

Job Roles :

a. Day to day coordination with contractor and supervision consultant for smooth conduct of construction activities.

b. Supervise and monitor the construction activities as per the approved drawings, Quality assurance plan and approved specification.

c. To record Measurement Book (MB) on day to day basis.

d. To ensure necessary lab testing have been performed by the contractor as per quality assurance plan.

e. To inspect equipment, environments and buildings including labour quarters to identify areas that can potentially cause health and safety hazards and report the same to Officer on Special Duty (OSD), ASU.

f. Preparation of progress reports, at month ends and as and when required, and submitting the same to OSD, ASU.

g. To ensure implementation of Environment Management Plan (EMP) by the contractor as per the contract.

h. To ensure construction activities progress as per the approved schedule and if any deviation occurs, inform the same to OSD, ASU.

i. To ensure works are being carried out following all the statutory norms.

j. Verification of the Measurement sheet submitted by the contractors to the ASU and endorsing the same to OSD, ASU for release of payments/running bill.

k. To ensure that as-built drawings are received from the contractors and verify the same regarding its correctness before submission to OSD, ASU.

l. Assist in preparation of necessary documents required to be sent to the Government authorities.

m. Any other duties and responsibilities that may be entrusted by the CEO or any other authority as deemed appropriate

Salary : Depending on the qualifications, experience, competencies, recent remuneration, etc. of

the candidate, the consolidated the annual Cost to project (CTP) of the Site Engineer will be determined and mutually agreed upon with the successful candidate, which would be in the range between Rs. 50,0000/- to Rs. 55000/ per month, depending upon the last drawn salary.

Age : Maximum age of 65 years as on 01.01.2025.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th October 2025 from 10.30 A.M. onwards. The venue is in Assam Skill University, Mangaldoi, District: Darrang, Assam, Pin-784125

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with resumes, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here