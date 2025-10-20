Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of academic govt job in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Research Fellow in 2025 under the “Agro-Economic Research Centre for NE India”, sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Govt. of India. The post is purely temporary and will be terminable at any time without assigning any reason thereof.

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1) Minimum second class Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics / Economics / Agricultural Statistics/Statistics from any recognized University

2) Working knowledge of computer application as evidenced from PGDCA / DCA or equivalent of 1 year duration from accredited institute.

Consolidated pay : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA as admissible per month.

Age: Maximum age limit: 38 years as on 01-01-2025

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30/10/2025 at 10.30 am in the office premises of the Hony. Director, Agro-Economic Research Centre, Assam Agricultural University Campus, Jorhat-785013

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for the interview and submit the application along with copies of all relevant documents in support of their candidature. They are to bring with them all original documents for verification at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here