Applications are invited for recruitment of accounting and technical govt job in ASTU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of System Operator and Accountant in 2025.

Name of post : System Operator

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Rs. 14,000 — Rs. 60,500, G.P — Rs. 8,000 (as per 7th CPC)

Academic Qualification:

Minimum Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) from an AICTE and State Council for Technical Education recognised Institution.

The Candidate should have exposure in using hardware and software in office environment, which is essential.

Age: Minimum age should be 18 years and Maximum age 40 years as on 01-01-2025.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay: Rs. 14,000 — Rs. 60,500, G.P — Rs. 6,200 (as per 7th CPC)

Academic Qualification: Graduate in Commerce with specialisation in accounting from a recognised University with at least 50% of marks through Academic qualifications. Candidates must have Computer Knowledge in Accounting Software (Tally), MS Office, Excel, Page Maker, ERP etc.

Experience: Minimum 03-year experience of accounting as well as its record keeping in any Higher learning institution.

Desirable: Knowledge of handling PFMS

Age: Minimum age should be 18 years and Maximum age 40 years as on 01-01-2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents

A candidate should not submit more than one application for one post.

The envelope sending the application should be superscribed “Application for the post of “Name of the Post (Post code)” on the top of the envelope addressed to The Registrar, Assam Science and

Technology University, Tetelia Road, Jalukbari, Guwahati-781013.

The size of the prescribed application form is approximately 21cm x 29.7cm (A4 size). Only downloaded form will be accepted.

Starting date of application : 3rd November 2025

Last date of application submission : 27th November 2025

Application Fees:

Application processing fee is Rs. 1000/- only (Rupees One Thousand Only). Reserved category (ST/SC) applicants need to pay Rs 500/-(Rupees Five Hundred Only). This application fee is non- refundable. Applicants must pay fees online via SBI Collect.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2