Assam Govt Job 2025 AHECL Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in AHECL Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company Limited (AHECL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Company Secretary on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in any discipline and member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with minimum 03(three) years of past work experience as Company Secretary.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Statutory Compliance: Ensure Company Law compliance and other applicable laws and regulations, including the Companies Act, DPE guidelines, and other regulatory requirements of the Company.

2. Board and Committee Support: Organize Board and Committee meetings, AGM, prepare agendas and minutes, and draft resolutions and implement action in accordance with legal and procedural standards.

3. Corporate Governance: Uphold and promote good corporate governance practices, ensuring transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct across the organization.

4. Liaison with Stakeholders: Act as the key communication link between the Board, Government bodies (such as Administrative Department), shareholders, and regulatory authorities.

5. Record Keeping and Disclosure: Maintain statutory registers, company records, and file timely returns and disclosures with authorities like the MCA etc.

6. Any other relevant works assigned by the Management of AHECL.

Consolidated Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 60,000/- (all inclusive)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 4th November 2025 in Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company Limited, 1st floor, Block-II, HOUSEFED Complex, Lastgate, Dispur, Guwahati-781006. Reporting time is 9:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview with the following documents-

1. Updated Resume.

2. Two recent passport-size photographs.

3. One set of self attested set of photocopies of supporting testimonials for qualification, past experience, date of birth, caste etc.

4. Original documents required to show at the time of Walk-in Interview.

5. Valid Photo ID Proof and Address Proof.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here