Assam Career : Women's College Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Women’s College, Silchar, Assam.

Women’s College, Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Bengali : 1

Education : 1

English : 1

Political Science : 1

Sanskrit : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate must have good academic records with atleast 55% marks (or an

equivalent grade in point scale) at the Masters Degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Masters Degree prior to 19h Sept., 1991. A candidate has to mention his or her qualifications as on the day of submission of applications. Eligibility qualifications like M.Phil/ Ph.D./ presentation of Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired by and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond. Eligibility criteria and selection procedure of the candidates will be as per Govt. OM AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022, with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility conditions of NET/ SLET/ SET.

Also Read : 7 things to do in Guwahati at night

Age Limit : Age of candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of

5 years for SC /ST candidates, 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the proforma prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials (3 sets) from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 (Rupees One thousand five hundred only) drawn in favour of Principal-in-charge, Women’s College, Silchar, Cachar payable at the State Bank of India (SBI), Bazar Branch, Silchar. The applications must reach the Principal-in-charge, Women’s College, Silchar, Shyama Prasad Road, Shillong Patty, Silchar, Cachar, PIN-788001,

Assam by July 5, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 5 motivational quotes on failure that can change your life