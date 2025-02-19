Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Uttar Kampith Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Uttar Kampith Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale) from a recognised University. A Ph.D. degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institutions concerned with evidence of published work. Professor/Associate Professor with a total service/experience of fifteen years of teaching/research in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic performance Indicator (API) based on the Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulations in Appendix III for direct recruitment of professors in Colleges. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC listed journals A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix-II at Table-2 (UGC guidelines dated 18-07-2018). A relaxation of 50% marks at the Graduate and Master’s level for the Schedule caste/schedule Tribe/Differently abled (physically and visually different abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic records. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including

any grace mark procedures. A relaxation of 5% from 55% to 50% of the marks to the PhD degree holders, who got their Master’s degree prior to 19th September, 1991.

Age limit : The upper age limit is 55 years as prescribed rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed pro-forma issued by the Director of Higher Education, Assam along with all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and with the application fee of Rs. 4000/- (Four thousand) only (non-refundable) in the form of a demand draft drawn in favour of Principal/ Secreatary, Uttar Kampith Mahavidyalaya, Jagara, Nalbari, Assam payable at State Bank of India, Chamata Branch,Nalbari, IFSC – S8IN0014788, A/C- 37006478397

Applicants should submit it to the President, Governing Body, Uttar Kampith Mahavidyalaya, Jagara, Nalbari, Assam, PIN-781310

Last date for receipt of applications is March 5, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here