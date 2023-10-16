Assam Career UPSC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 25 vacant positions under Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 25 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions.

Name of post : Assistant Director (Communication, Navigation & Surveillance) in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor of Engineering or Technology in Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication or Electronics and Electrical from a

recognized University or Institution

Experience : Total combined Five years experience in all the following fields taken together:-

(a) Working experience in Communication, Navigation and Surveillance Systems which may include Satellite Communication Systems

(b) Experience in regulatory audits/ technical audits/ quality audits pertaining to Communication, Navigation and Surveillance Systems;

(c) Maintenance and inspection of Communication, Navigation and Surveillance Systems

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Azhar Iqubal, the new Shark of Shark Tank India Season 3

Name of post : Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Endocrinology), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

No. of posts : 9

Qualification :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine(Endocrinology); or Diplomate National Board ( Endocrinology); or Doctor of Medicine(Medicine/Paediatrics) with two years’ special training in Endocrinology; or Diplomate National Board(Medicine/Paediatrics) with two years’ special training in Endocrinology.

Experience : At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree

Name of post : Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956).

(ii) Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute i.e. Doctorate of Medicine(Pulmonary Medicine); or Diplomate National Board (Pulmonary Medicine); or Doctor of Medicine(Respiratory Medicine/ General Medicine/Paediatrics) with two years’ special training in Pulmonary Medicine; or Diplomate National Board(Respiratory Medicine/ General Medicine/Paediatrics) with two years’ special training in Pulmonary Medicine.

Experience : At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree.

Name of post : Assistant Architect in Central Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree in Architecture from a recognized University or Institution and registered with Council of Architecture as Architect.

Name of post : Driller-in-Charge in Central Ground Water Board, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

(i) Degree in Drilling/Mining/Mechanical/Civil/Electrical Engineering/Petroleum Engineering from a University recognized by Government of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development,

All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, Indira Gandhi

National Open University or State Government;

(ii) One year experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs

OR

(i) Diploma in Drilling/Mining/Mechanical/Civil/Electrical /Petroleum Engineering from a University recognized by Government of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development, All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, Indira Gandhi National Open University or State Government

(ii) Five years experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs

Name of post : Engineer & Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Certificate of Competency of Marine Engineer Officer Class-I (Steam or Motor or Combined Steam and Motor) as specified in Section 78 of the Merchant Shipping Act. 1958 (44 of 1958) or equivalent as specified in Section 86 of the said Act

Experience : Five years service at sea of which one year service as Chief Engineer or Second Engineer.

Also Read : PM Modi now turns lyricist

Name of post : Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical) in Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree in Naval Architecture from a recognized University

Experience : Eight years practical experience in design, construction, survey and repairs of ship carried out in ship building or ship repairing yards or any design or survey organization after the period of degree course.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in/ up to 23:59 hrs of 2nd November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here