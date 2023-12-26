Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career under UPSC Assam.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Specialists.

Name of post : Specialist Grade III, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

No. of posts : 78

Department wise vacancies :

Anaesthesiology : 46

Bio-chemistry : 1

Forensic Medicine : 7

Microbiology : 9

Pathology : 7

Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery : 8

Qualification :

(i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

(ii) Post-Graduate Degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A in

Schedule VI or equivalent

Experience :

Three years’ experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in/ upto 23:59 hrs of 12-01-2024

Candidates are not required to submit to the Commission either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document.

They will be required to bring along with them the printouts of their online applications and the relevant documents if called for interview

Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here