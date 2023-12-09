Applications are invited for recruitment of 127 vacant positions or career in UCO Bank Assam.

UCO Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Specialist Officers on contractual basis. UCO Bank is headquartered in Kolkata and has 43 zonal offices across India. Branches located in a geographical area report to the zonal office having jurisdiction over that area. Zonal offices are headed by senior executives who may be up to the level of General Manager depending on the size of the business and importance of the area. Regional offices report to the respective head office departments headed by General Managers/Senior Deputy General Managers.

Name of post : Specialist Officer

No. of posts : 127

Designation wise vacancies :

Assistant General Manager- Digital Lending : 1

Chief Manager- Fintech Management : 1

Chief Manager- Digital Marketing : 1

Sr. Manager- Network Administration : 2

Manager- Network Administration : 8

Sr. Manager- Database Administration : 2

Manager- Database Administration : 3

Sr. Manager- Merchant Onboarding : 1

Manager- Merchant Onboarding : 3

Assistant Manager- Merchant Onboarding : 2

Sr. Manager-Innovation & Emerging Technology : 1

Manager-Innovation & Emerging Technology : 3

Assistant Manager-Innovation & Emerging Technology : 2

Sr. Manager- Software Developer : 2

Manager- Software Developer : 13

Manager- MIS & Report Developer : 6

Manager- Data Analyst : 4

Manager- Data Scientist : 4

Fire Officer : 1

Manager- Economist : 4

Manager- Law : 13

Manager-Credit : 50

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of UCO Bank

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the General Manager, UCO Bank, Head Office, 4th Floor, H. R. M Department, 10, BTM Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700 001

Last date for receipt of offline application (hard copies through post) is 27.12.2023

The envelope should be superscribed as “Application for the post of Specialist Officer on contractual Basis (Mention name of Post applied)”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here