Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of FSSAI Authorized Food Analyst. The beginning of a new era of tea research in India was marked by the establishment of the Scientific Department of Indian Tea Association (ITA) in the year 1900. This was consolidated with the creation of the Tocklai Experimental Station in 1911. The formation of the Tea Research Association (TRA) in 1964 with Tocklai at the centre of all activities further expanded the horizon of tea research to cover the entire Northeast India. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation and processing is carried out at the Tocklai Tea Research Institute. The organisation undertakes basic and applied research on tea cultivation and processing for northeast India. A large chunk of the research work is carried out at Tocklai, while area-specific research for Dooars is carried out at NBRRDC, Nagrakata. Research on pharmacological properties of black tea is carried out at Kolkata and other institutes across India with collaborations. The technologies developed through R&D activities is disseminated to the member gardens through a wide network of advisory personnel who conduct regular hands-on demonstrations as well as workshops.

Name of post : FSSAI Authorized Food Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

M.Sc degree in Chemistry / Biochemistry /Microbiology or relevant field and has been declared quailified for appointment as a Food Analyst by the FSSAI Authority.

Desirable Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum 01 year working experience in analytical field and handling of equipment. Working experience in NABL accredited lab and knowledge of ISO 17025:2017

Remuneration : Remuneration will be negotiable altogether as per the current Industry standard.

How to apply :

Candidates should submit a soft copy of the duly filled-application form

They should also send along bio-data, FSSAI Food Analyst Certificate and also all other relevant certificates

They should send it altogether to the email ID. [email protected] on or before 31st January, 2025.

Only shortlisted candidates will altogether be called for interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here