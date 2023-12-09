Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one Project Associate-I and one Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Worker under Department of Science and Technology (DST) sponsored project entitled “Camellia-IDrone An Intelligent Automatic System for the Pest Infestation Assessment and Spraying Intervention in Tea Plants of North-East Region” at Entomology Department.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Life Science/Entomology/ Agriculture

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Research experience in relevant field. Computer applications, software handling, GIS and remote sensing knowledge.

Salary :

Rs. 25,000 + 9% HRA per month (Without NET/GATE qualifications )

Rs. 31,000+ 9% (With NET/GATE qualifications)

Job Roles :

The Incumbent will have to supervise overall project-related activities, including multilocation field

trials, extensive field visits to monitor field trial activities or implementation, data collection, soil sample analysis, data compilation, report preparation, etc

Place of Posting : Entomology Department of Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Tea Research Association

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduation from recognized university.

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: B.Sc.in Chemistry. Experience in related field.

Salary : Rs. 18,000 per month + 9% HRA

Job Roles : Helping in residue data analysis.

How to apply :

Candidates should submit a soft copy of duly filled–in-application form as enclosed

below to the email id entomologytocklai@gmail.com/ entosomnath@tocklai.net on or

before 31st December, 2023 positively

Only shortlisted candidate will be called for interview. No TA/DA or any other expenses will be provided for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here