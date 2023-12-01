Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Fellow. The appointment will be purely on temporary contractual basis and hence the Institute will not provide any employment after completion of the project.

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

M.Sc. in Agricultural Chemicals / Chemistry / Agriculture Chemistry & Soil Science

Desirable Qualifications and Experience:

Experience in conduction of supervised field trials, operation of LC-MS/MS & GC-MS/MS, pesticide residue analysis from food material, plant, soil, water using modern sample preparation technique, knowledge of computer applications, statistics, virtual meeting platform, knowledge on NABL accredited laboratory requirements will be preferred.

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- plus HRA @ 9% per month

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

Job Roles :

The candidate will have to work individually under supervision of the Scientists & Technical Officers of the Department at NABL accredited laboratory facility of TLabs, Tocklai for pesticide residue analysis of tea, soil, water samples collected from supervised residue field trials at multiple locations of Assam & West Bengal, conduct multi-locational residue field trials, supervise overall

project-related activities, data collection, data compilation, report preparation, etc.

How to apply :

Candidates should submit a soft copy of duly filled–in-application form as enclosed below to the email id r.pal@tocklai.net on or before 8th December 2023 positively.

Only shortlisted candidate will be called for interview. No TA/DA or any other expenses will be provided for attending the interview

Short listed candidates must carry a set of photocopies of documents (testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.) along with originals for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here