Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Jorhat Assam.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Project Fellow (JPF) under Green Harvest (India) Bio-Tech Pvt Ltd sponsored project “Multi-locational evaluation of GHIB’s Microbial/ Herbal based formulations for tea crop management in North East India” at Department of Entomology.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: M.Sc in Life Sciences/ Agriculture with specialization in Entomology/ Zoology with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks from a recognized University. Experience in tea science is desirable.

Age limit: Upto 28 years as on the date of the interview.

Emoluments: Fellowship of INR. 25,000/- + 8% HRA per month fixed.

Selection Procedure : Online interview will be held on 22.11.2023. Online interview link through Google Meet will be sent to the shortlisted candidates through e-mails

How to apply : Candidate may send their soft copy of duly filled–in-application form along with Curriculum Vitae (CV), photocopy of original documents (testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.) to In-Charge, Entomology, Tocklai Tea Research Institute at entosomnath@tocklai.net and entomologytocklai@gmail.com

The last date of application for the post of JPF is 20.11.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here