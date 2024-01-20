Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant administrative positions or career in TISS Assam.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Communication Officer, Senior HR Officer, Email Counsellor, Senior Counsellor and Program Associate for its iCALL Psychosocial Helpline.
Name of post : Communication Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Master’s Degree in Advertising, Digital marketing, Media & culture studies and Mass Communication with experience in the social development sector.
Have experience of a minimum of 2 years of working in an organisation dedicated to the cause of mental health with an added experience of overseeing communications
Name of post : Senior HR Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Post Graduate qualification in Human Resource Management allied discipline
At least 5-7 years of experience with a Humanitarian institution in a similar role
Name of post : Email Counsellor
No. of posts : 6
Qualification & Experience :
Possess a Master’s Degree in Counselling or Clinical Psychology
Name of post : Senior Counsellor
No. of posts : 5
Qualification & Experience :
Possess a Master’s Degree in Counseling or Clinical Psychology. Have counseling experience for minimum 2-3 years
Name of post : Program Associate
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Counselling or Clinical Psychology (MA/MSc) from a recognized and reputed University
Have at least 10-12years of experience of working in the field of mental health
How to apply :
Candidates may send their resume to icallhelpline@gmail.com on or before 27th January 2024 with a subject line “Application for the post of ……..”
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here