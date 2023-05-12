Assam Career : TISS Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off- Campus.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off- Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at the Centre for Ecology, Environment and Sustainable Development under the project titled “Occurrence of pharmaceutical and personal care products and Associated Antibiotic Resistance in the Aquatic environment : A Correlation Perspective with urban Bionetwork” that is being funded by DST- SERB under POWER scheme.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M. Sc. With minimum 60% marks in Environmental Science/ Biotechnology or allied subjects related to the theme of the project. NET/GATE qualified

candidates will be given preference. Candidates having experience of Field sampling, microbiological studies/ antibiotics/virus and manuscript writing will be preferred.

Also Read : 4 podcast you can tune into to improve your English vocabulary

Remuneration:

i. As per SERB norms, with emoluments being Rs 31,000 + HRA p.m. (The relevant DST-SERB notification may be perused for further details and norms).

ii. For non NET/GATE candidate: As per guidelines stipulated by DST-SERB.

Also Read : Lovely Mother’s Day 2023 wishes to share with your mother

How to apply : Candidates may submit an application along with up-to-date CV and the soft copies of self-attested copies of certificates/ marksheet(s), NET/GATE certificate, Publications and testimonials by email at ritusmita100@gmail.com with the subject line marked as “JRF-SERB 2023”

Last date of application is 20th May, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here